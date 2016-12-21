BOXING: Carl Frampton rematch with Leo Santa Cruz will be live on Sky Sports

Carl Frampton’s WBA World Featherweight World title rematch with Leo Santa Cruz will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The two are expected to produce another epic battle when they meet again at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on January 29.

Frampton claimed a points win over Santa Cruz in July, earning a majority decision victory in New York.

The Belfast man will defend his newly-claimed WBA featherweight title against Santa Cruz in the return bout and another triumph would cement his status as one of the top fighters in the division.

Dejan Zlaticanin defends his WBC lightweight title against Mikey Garcia as part of the undercard for Frampton-Santa Cruz II - while Lee Selby defends his IBF Featherweight World title against Jonathan Victor Barros.