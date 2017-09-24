BOXING: Carl Frampton reveals Frank Warren as his promoter

Carl Frampton has revealed Frank Warren as his new promoter and that he is set to return to action in Belfast before Christmas.

The deal will see the Belfast boxer’s fights shown exclusively on BT Sport.

“I had interest from Amreica and the UK but it really came down to two very similar offers from Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren,” said Frampton.

“I’m desperate to kick on and have a fight before Christmas and I can confirm I will be fighting in Belfast.

“This is a deal I believe will give me the best chance to have massive fights that I crave and I have been guaranteed that I will be fighting at Windsor Park next summer.”