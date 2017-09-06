BOXING: Carl Frampton reveals identity of his NEW trainer

Belfast boxing hero Carl Frampton has revealed the identity of his new trainer.

The Jackal parted ways with Cyclone Promotions and longtime trainer Shane McGuigan last month and now he has announced who will be putting him through his paces.

He tweeted: "Great to have linked up with my new trainer @JamieMoore777. The start of a new chapter in my career."

Moore, a former European super-welterweight champion, hails from England.

Frampton recently spent a few days with Moore at his gym in Manchester, leading Moore, a Sky Sports analyst to tweet: "A couple of good days working with the champ."

Moore, 38, trains Hull's super-lightweight Tommy Coyle.

It has been widely reported that Lee Selby is keen on meeting Frampton in the ring.

“People keep asking me, ‘when are you going to fight Carl Frampton?’. Well, here I am willing and ready to fight Carl Frampton," the Welshman said.