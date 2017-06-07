BOXING: Carl Frampton to fight in Belfast next month

Boxer, Carl Frampton, has revealed his next fight will be in Belfast next month.
Frampton confirmed the bout will take place on July 29 via a message on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
"July 29th - keep it free. I can't wait to box @ home! Presser will be in the next week & tix will go on sale straight after #Homecoming," said Frampton,
When asked by a fan if his opponent will be Welsh fighter, Lee Selby, Frampton said: "Unfortunately not. He has his mandatory to fight but it's going to be an exciting one."
The 30 year-old boxer lost his WBA (Super) featherweight title in his last fight to Leo Santa Cruz in the USA in January.
