BOXING: Conrad Cummings leaves Cyclone Promotions

Conrad Cummings has left manager Barry McGuigan’s Cyclone Promotions.

His departure follows Carl Frampton’s decision to leave.

The Coalisland fighter also announced that he had parted company with trainer Shane McGuigan.

“After a recent meeting it was clear that our time has come to an end as a team,” said Cummings.

“I would like to announce that I have parted company with Barry McGuigan as my manager, Shane McGuigan as my trainer and Cyclone Promotions as my promotional team,” his statement read.

“I would like to thank Barry, Shane, all of the McGuigans and Cyclone Promotions for the opportunities they have offered me to date.

“I cannot wait to start the next chapter of my career and the big fights that lie ahead.”