BOXING: Conrad Cummings to defend WBO European title on July 29

Reigning WBO European middleweight champion Conrad Cummings makes the first defence of his title on July 29 at the SSE Arena Belfast against Poland’s Robert Swierzbinksi.

The fight will be on the undercard of the clash between Carl Frampton and Andres Gutierrez.

Cummings is currently ranked at number 13 in the world by the WBO and the man known as ‘Mr Dynamite’ will be looking to improve on that ranking when he defends his WBO European belt against teak-tough Polish contender Swierzbinski.

Last time out Cummings collected his first professional title when he destroyed Austria’s Gogi Knezevic in three short rounds for the vacant WBO European middleweight belt in Edinburgh.

Cummings said: “I’m over the moon to be defending my title at home on such a big bill at the SSE Arena Belfast.

“I will have to be at my best to beat Swierzbinski as he’s fought some of the best in my division but I’m on a mission to climb the rankings and get that WBO world title shot.

“I’m the WBO European champion and I’m hungry for more titles.

“It’s going to be a massive night for boxing on July 29th with my stablemate Carl Frampton making his homecoming at a packed SSE Arena Belfast. I can’t wait to put on a show for my home fans.”

And Steven Ward is also set to feature on the undercard.

Commonwealth Games silver medalist Ward has been a professional for just over six months and will feature in a six-round light heavyweight contest against an opponent to be named shortly.