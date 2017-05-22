BOXING: Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley believes Carl Frampton should fight Lee Selby

Former IBF Flyweight World Champion Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley believes Carl Frampton should forget about moving up to super-featherweight and instead tackle Lee Selby for the Welshman’s IBF World title.

Frampton appeared at number two on theWBA Super Featherweight rankings maybe in the hope of taking on their champion Jezreel Corrales.

The Jackal’s next fight has still to be announced and McAuley believes Frampton should stay at featherweight.

“I watched Corrales in action and I think he would just be too big and too strong for Carl,” said McAuley.

“Corrales may not be a big puncher but because of his size his punches could hurt Carl and he would also be able to absorb Carl’s punches better.

“I believe Carl will become a World Champion again but he should stay at featherweight.

“He would beat Lee Selby if that fight is made and I believe he could beat Leo Santa Cruz if he performs the way we know he can.

“But if he fights the way he did against Santa Cruz in Las Vegas - the Mexican will win.

“But I would go for Selby, become World champion again and take it from there.”

And McAuley says he was disappointed with Frampton’s showing against Santa Cruz at the MGM Grand.

“He was poor that night and was just not at the races. Maybe he had overtrained? Which is as bad as not training.

“His timing, footwork and range control were all off that night. And he kept fighting the same way throughout the fight and it was not working. It was just a bad night at the office for him, but he will be back.”

And McAuley says Ryan Burnett has a great chance of being crowned IBF Bantamweight World Champion on June 10.

“He has a great chance to beat Lee Haskins and hopefully he does. I would prefer he had another 3-5 fights to get a wee bit more experience but fighting at home against Haskins, he has a great chance of winning.”