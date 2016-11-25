BOXING: David Haye to fight Tony Bellew in London on March 4

Heavyweights David Haye and Tony Bellew will fight in London on March 4.

The pair, who have had an on-going war of words, will clash after they had to be separated by security following Bellew’s defence of his WBC World Cruiserweight title against BJ Flores in October.

They will fight at the O2 in London and Haye took aim at Bellew, who was in last year’s Rocky spin-off film Creed, and insisted he is “delusional” about his victory chances.

“The country is fed up of his constant yapping. Even in his home town of Liverpool, I would be stopped in the street by people begging me to spectacularly send him into retirement,” said Haye.

“Bellew is completely delusional if he thinks he can beat me. He still thinks he’s on the set of Creed and there will be some kind of Rocky style happy ending. But come March 4th at The O2 in London I will bring reality crashing down on him.

“I’ve earned my credentials the hard way inside the ring, not on film sets. There will be no second takes, no stunt men taking the blows and no flashing lights on the red carpet, the only lights Bellew will see are those of the spot lights shining down on him when he wakes up from his nap on the canvas.”

Meanwhile and the Shorts Sports & Social Club in Belfast on Saturday night Matthew Wilton will make his return to the ring after being inactive for a while.

Wilton has impressed in the past and he will be looking to be busy in the coming months so he can an impression in the

Stephen Carroll, Casey Blair, Mathew Fitzsimons and Tony Nellins will also appear on the bill.