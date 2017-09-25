BOXING: Frampton and Warren to take on the world

After weeks of speculation Carl Frampton has signed a promotional deal with Frank Warren and looks set to return to the ring in Belfast on November 18.

Frampton and Warren joined forces over the weekend and it appears ‘The Jackal’s’ first fight under the Warren and BT Sport banner has been scheduled for Belfast on November 18 - with a Press Conference to take place later this week.

The two weight World champion, had been guided by Barry McGuigan since turning professional in 2009.

However, the pair split last month after what has so far been a forgettable year for the Belfast fighter.

He surrendered his world featherweight title after suffering his first defeat as a professional to Leo Santa Cruz in their January rematch in Las Vegas.

There was further frustration for 30-year-old Frampton when a homecoming bout against Andres Gutierrez on July 29 was unexpectedly called off at the 11th hour.

I will be fighting at Windsor Park next summer Carl Frampton

That contest was due to be an eliminator for the WBC featherweight crown but Frampton came in one pound over the 126lb limit and the event was scrapped altogether after Gutierrez sustained injuries after slipping in the shower.

Warren - who has a television deal with BT Sport - announced the Frampton signing on his official Twitter account.

It completes a full overhaul of Frampton’s team, with McGuigan’s son, Shane, replaced as his trainer by Jamie Moore.

The Belfast featherweight has also teamed up with Matthew Macklin, head of MTK Global who will advise ‘The Jackal’ and manage his career.

Frampton believes this is the right move for him at this stage of his career.

“I’m desperate to kick on and have a fight before Christmas and I can confirm I will be fighting in Belfast.

“After some hard thinking I felt the overall package that Frank Warren and BT Sport were offering me was the deciding factor.

“Frank’s knowledge of boxing is second to none.

“This is a deal that I believe will get me the best chance of having the massive fights that I crave and I have been guaranteed that I will be fighting at Windsor Park next summer.

“My homecoming ended up being a mess in July when Andres Guttierrez fell in the shower after I hadn’t made the 9st featherweight limit.”

“But now I suppose it’s the homecoming 2.0 and I’ll have more details about the deal later this week at a press conference.

“I had interest from America and the UK but it really came down to two very similar offers from Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren,” added Frampton.