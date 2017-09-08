BOXING: Frampton should join Hearn, says McAuley

Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley is sure Eddie Hearn is the man to guide Carl Frampton as the Belfast fighter enters the next stage of his career.

Two weight world champion Frampton parted company with Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions last month.

Eddie Hearn

“The Jackal’ also split with trainer Shane McGuigan, and Frampton will now be working with Jamie Moore.

And former Flyweight world champion McAuley believes that Matchroom chief Hearn is the man to lead Frampton to massive fights in the coming months.

“Carl needs a promoter who is going to deliver the big fights and get him as much money as possible before he retires. The Hearns can do that.

“If Carl is looking at another handful of fights over the next two or three years, then he will be wanting to get those Windsor Park fights against the top fighters.

“Eddie Hearn can deliver those. He has the facilities, the influence, the money and television deals.

“That’s who I would go with if I was in Carl’s shoes.

“I know they have had their disagreements in the past, and there has been some heat between the pair.

“But sometimes you just have to bite the bullet and do what is best for you and your family.

“Hearn is a businessman who looks after his boxers. He will do the best for you, and as a fighter that’s what you want.

“I am not sure who is advising Carl at the minute, but hopefully he gets everything resolved soon.”