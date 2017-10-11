BOXING: Get behind Burnett, Frampton and Conlan says Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley

Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley insists we should all get behind Ryan Burnett as he attempts to make history at the SSE Arena on October 21.

IBF Bantamweight World champion Burnett will look to become a unified World champion when he tackles WBA belt holder Zhanat Zhakiyanov at the Belfast venue.

Burnett claimed the IBF belt when he defeated Lee Haskins in June and McAuley says fans should get out and support the Belfast fighter.

“He is still under the radar a little bit and I think he deserves more recognition and exposure for what he has done. And on October 21 he has a chance to make history as he could become a unified World champion in Northern Ireland. Everyone should get behind him,” said McAuley.

And there have also been complaints on social media about Carl Frampton’s opponent for his comeback fight on November 18 but former IBF World Champion McAuley says we should all stop complaining.

“This is his first fight back since he lost in Las Vegas in January and the guy he is fighting is not that great - but Carl will go on to bigger and better things.

“I for one believe he will be a World Champion again. This fight is what it is and we will all get behind him as he will bring bigger fights in the coming months.

“But also on the Frampton bill at the SSE Arena - Jamie Conlan fights for the IBF Super-flyweight title against Jerwin Ancajas.

“That is a great fight as both boys can hit hard. And it is great for boxing here to have all these fights taking place.

“We have a World champion looking to becoming a unified champion, we have a former World champion - who will be champion again and another guy fighting for a World title. We should support all these guys.”