BOXING: It is time to take over insists Ryan Burnett

Ryan Burnett says there will be a changing of the guard on June 10 when he challenges IBF World Bantamweight champion Lee Haskins at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Burnett gets his first World title crack on home turf having moved seamlessly to 16-0, picking up the British and WBC International strap en route.

Haskins is defending his crown for the third time against Burnett, with the Bristolian picking up the belt in impressive style against Ryosuke Iwasa in 2015 and then going the distance against Ivan Morales and Stuart Hall.

Burnett returns to his hometown for the first time since November 2014 and the 24 year old is putting his faith in trainer Adam Booth to mastermind a victorious night.

“I lay in bed every night thinking about winning a World title,” said Burnett. “Now it’s right in front of me on June 10 - I just need to perform.

“In a sense, it is a man versus a boy. Haskins is a lot older than me, but mark my words, that means nothing.

“Adam believes I am ready for it and he’s a man who has been there and done it, knows how to put a game plan together to beat a southpaw, and I have every faith in Adam.

“I’m only 24, there’s no pressure on me, I’m just enjoying boxing at the moment and my road is only just starting.

“His is coming to an end and the pressure is on him, he’s the one who has to stay World champion. If I am calm, relaxed and I deliver what Adam tells me to do on the night, I’ll win that belt.”