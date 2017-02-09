BOXING: James Tennyson has Waterfront Hall mission

James Tennyson will not come out swinging when he faces Declan Geraghty for the Irish super-featherweight in the Waterfront Hall on February 18.

The Belfast lad has built up a bit of a reputation of being a bit of a banger but the Tony Dunlop trained fighter says there is more to his game than sheer power.

“I’m going to go out and box a bit. It’s ten rounds. It’s a ten round fight, so I’m not going to go out there and try blast him away.

“I’m going to go in and box, use my boxing ability, and if it goes to war it goes to war. I think both of us are going to be ready, both us know what’s coming and that it’s going to be a tough night.

“We’ll just take it as it comes. Me and Tony [Dunlop, trainer] have been going over our gameplans.

“Tony’s watched a lot of him - even in the amateurs - and he knows his style so we’re bringing in sparring partners to match it and we’ve got gameplans set and we’re just going to stick to them and if all goes well on the night we’ll get the decision.

“I know what kind of fight it’s going to be and I know how good it’s going to be for the crowd. I’m looking forward to it.”

And this is a huge fight for Tennyson as he looks to get himself back into the mix after losing his British featherweight title challenge to Ryan Walsh last April. And he knows he has to deliver.

“It’s a huge fight. Coming off that loss to Wals it was a bit of a dampner, but if I get a win here it’s going to bring me back up there.

“The titles are going to start coming again, and I’m still young. I’m 23, I’ve a lot of time on my hands.”

The headline fight at the Waterfront Hall is Jamie Conlan’s fight with Yader Cardoza for the vacant WBC International Silver super-flyweight title. It is a good fight for Conlan as he looks for a World title shot.

Local fighters Paddy Barnes, Marc McCullough, Steven Ward, Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker will also appear on the bill.