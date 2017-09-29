BOXING: Jamie Conlan believes he will claim IBF World title on November 18

Jamie Conlan admits he will have to his best if he wants to claim the IBF Super-flyweight World title at the SSE Arena on November 18.

Conlan faces champion Jerwin Ancajas at the Belfast venue knowing what he has to offer after seeing him up close and personnel at his brother Michael’s fight in Australia earlier this year - when Ancajas was also in action.

“I got to see the first round and then the final couple of rounds from ringside and Jerwin was very impressive.

“Studying from close up, rather than on TV you get to hear the thud of a fighters punches. It can be daunting.

“For one so small, he’s extremely powerful but he’s not just a brawler and a banger.

“He started out nice and relaxed, patient in his approach. Like all the top Asian fighters around the weight, he’s extremely tough.

“He’s got a good grasp of distance and range and systematically breaks opponents down.

“Once he gets inside, he’s shown a ruthless finishing instinct.

“At the post fight press conference, The Japanese kid’s face was in bits. And Jerwin’s just 25, still to hit his prime.”

And Conlan says his brother also got to see his opponent preparing for his fight.

“In Australia, he was training at the same time as my brother Michael who got a good look at him. Ancajas was wearing a sweat suit for every session and there was talk from his camp that he may be moving up.

“The Filipinos were meticulous in everything they did and Mick said they were good people, smiling all week, very humble.

And Conlan thinks he may have worked out a way to see off his rival.

“He’s a southpaw but he doesn’t really fight like a southpaw. He’s not a tall, awkward, elusive one. He seems easy enough to hit. He doesn’t fully capitalise on his southpaw advantage.

“While he’s used to facing the Asian style, he could probably be outboxed from the outside by a big European, like myself. That’s what I need to do, to win the fight.”