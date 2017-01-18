BOXING: Joe Fitzpatrick and Feargal McCrory out to impress at Europa Hotel

Joe Fitzpatrick and Feargal McCrory will look to put down a marker for 2017 when they take to the ring at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on February 4.

Commonwealth Games silver medal winner Fitzpatrick - who is undefeated in six contests as a professional - steps up six rounds for the first time when he faces Hungarian Tamas Laska who comes to Belfast on the back of four wins.

Fitzpatrick is a talented southpaw who could go far in the game and he will be looking to impress in his home city.

McCrory will take on Gyula Tallosi of Hungary. McCrory likes a fight and he will be looking to get 2017 off to a winning start.

The main event in on the card is headlined by Paul Hyland Jnr (13-0) as he now looks to break into the British top ten were he currently sits at number 11.

Hyland has yet to be matched in his first ten round contest.

Scotland’s Ronnie Clark has his first fight since his defeat to MJ Ward in his challenge for the British Super- Featherweight Title when he takes on Nicaraguan Rafael Castillo.

Dublin light middleweight ‘Sugar’ Jay Byrne (2-0) once again returns to the Europa and toes the line with Sandor Jozsa (3-1) in what looks an interesting contest between two prospects.

The last name added to the fantastic line up is ‘The Hunter’ Lynn Harvey of Dublin who adds something new to the menu when women’s professional boxing returns to Belfast.

Tickets at Tel. 07712 473905 or Email: mark@mhdpromotions.com or contact the boxers on the bill.