BOXING: Lee Selby sure he will beat Carl Frampton and silence Belfast crowd

IBF world featherweight champion Lee Selby could be on his way to Windsor Park to defend his title against Carl Frampton.

And the Welsh fighter believes he has the boxing skills to beat Frampton and silence the Belfast crowd.

Frampton lost a rematch and his WBA Super featherweight belt to Leo Santa Cruz in January and is currently on the hunt for a second title shot at 126 pounds.

Selby had been keen on a unification clash with Santa Cruz but after the WBA ordered the Mexican to fight Abner Mares - Selby has turned his full focus on fighting Frampton.

“They’ve just ordered Leo Santa Cruz versus Abner Mares and I’d been looking to fight one of them or Carl Frampton, so it’s just Frampton left now.

“He said he wants the fight in Belfast and I’d be happy to go there. Ideally, I’d have it in Cardiff but I’d have no problem going to Belfast for that fight. I want the big fights at featherweight and Frampton is one of those.

“I want to be remembered as a champion who fought everyone and wasn’t afraid to take risks by going places.

“I feel I need that breakthrough fight and beating Frampton in style could well be just that,” he said to ESPN.

And Selby believes he has worked out how to see off Frampton and he saw flaws in ‘The Jackal’ when he lost to Santa Cruz to Santa Cruz.

“In the defeat to Santa Cruz, I wouldn’t say he was exposed as one-dimensional but what it did prove was that Frampton can be out-boxed.

“ He was out-boxed by Santa Cruz and I’m a much better boxer than Santa Cruz.

“I imagine that Frampton would come out and go straight at me -- trying to knock me out early.

“That will just play into my hands though. I’ll stay on the back foot, use my boxing skills and just be picking him off.

“This is a fight I want and hopefully it can happen but we will have to wait and see what happens.”