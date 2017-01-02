BOXING: Leo Santa Cruz looking to stop Carl Frampton in Las Vegas

Leo Santa Cruz has upped the ante before he faces Carl Frampton at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on January 28.

The three weight world champion will look to win back the WBA Featherweight World title he lost to Frampton in New York at the end of July.

Frampton won that night on points and Santa Cruz insists this time he will be going for the stoppage.

“We do not want to leave the responsibility of the outcome to the judges.

“We are going to try to prepare very well. I will try to hurt him.

“I will work more to the body as I should have done in the first fight, we will go to the body and look for that blow that hurts.

“If I catch him well with a punch he will go down,” Santa Cruz outlined.

Before the first clash. Santa Cruz’s father was receiving treatment for cancer and the Mexican is sure he is totally focused on his rematch with Frampton - while before the first fight he was more concerned about his father’s health.

“The difference now is that I’m more motivated, with no worries, no obstacles.

“For the first one I was thinking about my dad having cancer. I was not very focused, I was focused on my dad’s recovery,” Santa Cruz told ESPN Deportes.

“Frampton is going to face the real Leo Santa Cruz. In that fight, I didn’t come in as ready as I’ve been for past fights.

“I will have the opportunity to prepare very well, it will be my victory now. Frampton thinks that I came into that fight at hundred percent and that I showed him the best that I have.”

And Lee Selby hopes Frampton gets the better of Santa Cruz when they meet in Vegas.

The Welshman will defend his IBF World title against Jonathan Victor Baros on the undercard at the MGM.

Selby said: “I will fight the winner, no problem, but if I am honest, I would like Frampton to win. I hope Frampton wins. He is the one I want to fight.”