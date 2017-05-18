BOXING: Marc McCullough to take British title opportunity

Marc McCullough will face the fight of his life on Saturday night as he takes on Ryan Walsh for the British title in the Copper Box.

McCullough’s WBO Inter-continental belt will also be on the line as the two exchange blows at the London venue.

Walsh is a handy operator who stopped Belfast’s James Tennyson when they met at the same venue in April last year.

The English fighter has won 21 of his 24 fights, while McCullough has 17 victories from his 20 encounters.

Both fighters need to win this one and defeat for either would be a disaster and McCullough knows he has to deliver tomorrow night.

“This is the biggest fight of my career to date and I have gone through weeks of hell in the gym getting myself into great shape.

“I am expecting the best Ryan Walsh on the night and he will want to keep his belt.

“And he has been training with his brother who is fighting for a World title, so I am expecting the best Ryan has to offer.

“I have trained very hard for this and I think our styles will gel and it will be a great fight,” said McCullough.

And the Belfast featherweight knows that beating Walsh will lead him into bigger and better fights against the likes of Josh Warrington.

“I love all this and that is why I box. I want to be in big fights like this and I want more of this.

“But I have Ryan on Saturday night and that is who I am focused on.

“I expect Ryan to come to fight and I am ready for whatever he brings on the night.

“As I said before I think our styles will gel and this will be the fight of the night.”

And Walsh says he is ready for McCullough and he won’t be giving up his British title.

“I would fight anyone at nine stone and everyone knows that.

“I thank McCullough for getting into his best shape for this fight but he has only done ten weeks, I have done 14 years.

“I am ready for Saturday night and I am totally focused on McCullough and I will defend my title.”