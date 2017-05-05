BOXING: Michael Conlan heading for Chicago and Brisbane

Michael Conlan will fight on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao’s world title fight in Australia in July.

Promoters Top Rank have announced that Conlan will fight on the Brisbane bill - where Pacquiao will defend his WBO welterweight title against Australia’s Jeff Horn - providing he wins his next contest in Chicago on May 26.

And Conlan says his move to America is working out well.

“This is the next step. My preparation will be the same. It’s my job and I look forward to fighting here in Chicago.

“I loved what I’ve seen of Chicago, my first time here, it’s got a huge Irish population and it’s always nice to be surrounded by locals.

“A lot of people have contacted me by way of social media who live here in Chicago. It should be a great crowd.

“No stage fright for me at all, I enjoy the whole package, including talking to the media and meeting with fans I’ve always had a lot of attention on me.”

Top Rank’s vice-president Carl Moretti said: “If all goes well, Michael will fight on July 2 in Brisbane.

“The more fights he gets the better he’ll become.

“Boston, New York, Chicago will be the best places to host Michael’s fights at this moment in time.

“But we are fielding calls from a lot of venues all over the U.S. He is an attraction.”

Super-bantamweight Conlan - a former world amateur champion and London Olympics bronze medallist - impressed on his professional debut in New York on St Patrick’s Day.

He stopped American Tim Ibarra inside three rounds at Madison Square Garden.