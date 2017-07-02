BOXING: Michael Conlan stays on track after Brisbane clash

Michael Conlan took his unbeaten record to three after a solid performance against Jarrett Owen in Brisbane on Saturday night.

The Belfast fighter started well and mixed up his shots well to force the referee to call a halt to proceedings at the Suncorp Stadium after Owen’s tiring body was hammered by heavy punches from Conlan in the middle of the third round.

While his opponent danced around the ring for much of the opening two rounds, Conlan remained patient and pick his punches before landing them with power.

The power of his punches soon began to affect Owen and from the start of the third round, it became obvious that the bout was reaching a conclusion.

After comprehensive victories against Tim Ibarra and Alfredo Chanez, Conlan’s most recent victory over his Australian opponent will probably see him take a major jump up in class for his next fight.

And Conlan says it was great to be in action again and he was delighted with the support he received in Australia.

“It’s an amazing atmosphere and there’s an amazing amount of Irish people here.

“I have to support my country and do my country proud and represent. That’s what I did today.

“We’re looking at September 22 as the next date and we’re really looking forward to that. It’s about getting in and getting a better performance than this.

“Every little performance - little by little and all the way to the top.”

And Conlan is sure he is starting to grow into the professional game and that he will keep working hard to get himself pushed up the rankings.

“It was my best performance as a professional. I feel great about that,” said Conlan.

“I was disciplined and focused on executing the gameplan.

“It took me two rounds to find my range and then I was able to settle in and break him down. The body shots were hurting him.

“It was a good performance and result but I will keep working hard and pushing myself in the gym.”