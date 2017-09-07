BOXING: Paul Hyland jnr ready for SSE Arena showdown

Paul Hyland jnr is ready to go to war with Steven Ormond on the undercard of the World title clash between Ryan Burnett and Zhanat Zhakiyanov at the SSE Arena on October 21.

Hyland was in great form when he knocked out Adam Dingsdale in the first round on the undercard of Burnett’s IBF World bantamweight title victory over Bristol’s Lee Haskins in June

Now Hyland faces Ormond and the Belfast lightweight is looking forward to facing his rival at the Belfast venue.

“It’s two of the best lightweights over here going head-to-head, both of us don’t like being pushed back so I think we can expect fireworks and the winner will be on the doorstep of major belts going forward.

“Training is going really well and I am looking forward to getting in there.

“We both like to fight - so it will be a cracker and I will get the job done on the night.”

Tickets for the bill priced at £33, £44, £65 and £105 from the SSE Arena Belfast at www.ssearenabelfast.com or from fighters on the bill.