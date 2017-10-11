BOXING: Paul Hyland Jnr ready to dazzle at SSE Arena

Paul Hyland jnr is enjoying life in the boxing spotlight and the Belfast lightweight wants to keep that bulb shining bright at the SSE Arena on October 21.

Unbeaten Hyland Jnr will defend his IBF European Lightweight title against Stephen Ormond at the same venue where he stopped Adam Dingsdale in the first round in June.

That victory catapulted Hyland jnr into the spotlight and he wants to keep moving his career in the right direction against Ormond as they fight on the undercard of Ryan Burnett’s IBF and WBA showdown against Zhanat Zhakiyanov.

“The fight was supposed to be for the Irish title but that fell through so now I am just defending my IBF belt.

“I was disappointed because I would have loved to have fought for the Irish title.

“The two of us are one and two in Ireland but they would not sanction the fight for whatever reason - so we will just move on.

“And Eddie Hearn has said ‘I am knocking on the door for a British title shot,’ so I will head in that direction.

“I am at European level and I want that British title fight and at this level you don’t get easy fights.

“I respect what Ormond has done in boxing and he has made a name for himself but I feel it is his time to step aside and for me to take over.

“I believe I will be younger, stronger and fitter than him and it is going to be a tough fight.

“But it is going to a tougher fight for him as I am up for this one and I have reached a point where I want to push on for bigger and better titles.”

And Hyland says that with just over a week to go, he is feeling in good shape to get rid of Ormond.

“My weight is spot-on and I have been training very hard I feel strong and I am ready top go.”

