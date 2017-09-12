BOXING: Promoter Mark Ginley looking forward to big night of boxing at Devenish

Promoter Mark Ginley is looking forward to this Saturday’s ‘Danger at the Devenish’ show .

Ginley will promote a stacked card on Saturday night, which includes Steven Ward, David Oliver Joyce, Tyrone McCullagh, Marc McCullough, Stevie Collins Jr. Anto Upton and Sean Turner.

And Ginley - who will be running his second show - says fight fans can expect a great night of boxing.

“Tickets have been flying out and all the boxers have been selling their own tickets.

“There are loads of quality fighter, nine fights and it will be a good night.

“It is great to be still involved in boxing and I want to run a couple more shows this year. And I can’s thank MGK enough for their help and letting their men fight on these shows,” he added.

Tickets for Saturday’s ‘Danger at the Devenish’ show cost £35and £65 and are available from the boxers involved.