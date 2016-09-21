BOXING: Ronnie Clark out to put rival ‘through hell’at Europa Hotel

Ronnie Clark is going to put Reynaldo Cajina ‘through hell’ at the Europa Hotel on October 8.

The Scottish super-featherweight will fight on the Paul Hyland jnr headlined show and he has not come to Belfast to mess about.

“I am 31 years of age and after this fight I want a European or World ranked fighter.

“I just want a fair go and I will fight anyone that is put in front of me. I don’t want to muddle along. I want to move onwards and upwards and Cajina better have prepared well as I am going to put him through hell. I want to go in there and do what I can do and get the victory,” he added.

Tyrone McCullagh,Ian Tims,Gary Sweeney, Jay Byrne, Feargal McCrory and Carl McDonald will also feature on the show.

And Ballymena’s Steven Donnelly is in talks with promoters to turn professional.

“At the minute I’m in negotiations with two American promoters and I still have lots of questions to ask them because it is my career on the line after all.”