BOXING: Ryan Burnett is delighted to get IBF World title showdown in Belfast

Ryan Burnett will get his chance to strut his stuff at the SSE Arena on June 10 as he attempts to get his hands on the IBF Bantamweight World title.

The Belfast boy will take on champion Lee Haskins for the belt and Burnett says he is delighted his first world title challenge will take place in his home city.

“I have been wanting to come back to Belfast for a very long time and I have been saying to Eddie Hearn ‘we need to get back to Belfast’ and he has been telling me that we need the right fight and that has come along and Eddie has opened up the door and I am fighting for a World title in Belfast and I am very grateful and excited for it,” he said.

And Burnett says he could hardly believe the news when he heard he was fighting for the IBF belt.

“I had to pinch myself and it finally dawned on me that this is really happening. It is brilliant.

“But I have coached really well since I started out. Tony Dunlop, Gerry Storey Snr, Ricky Hatton and now Adam Booth have all coached me and I am looking forward to doing my thing on June 10.

“This is a huge opportunity for me. I am ready for this and my trainer Adam Booth has been there and done it and he will put together a great game plan against Haskins - who is a southpaw. I have great faith and belief in Adam.

“We know what to expect from Haskins and I will be ready for whatever he brings on the night. I will be World Champion on June 10.”

Paul Hyland Jnr, James Tennyson, Matthew Wilton, Tyrone McKenna, Feargal McCrory and Paddy Gallagher will also feature on the Belfast bill.