BOXING: Sean McGlinchey’s eager to impress on ‘Battle of Belfast’ show

SEAN McGlinchey is taking a relaxed approach to his second professional outing as he prepares to take on a man boasting over 70 fights on tomorrow’s BoxNation show at the Waterfront Hall.

The Creggan super middleweight takes on the younger brother of former British champion, Nick Blackwell who has a reputation of being one of the most durable journeymen on the domestic scene.

Dan Blackwell (7-64-0), at the tender age of 24 years, has fought 71 times in total and, despite having 64 losses on his record, he’s incredibly only ever been stopped once!

And while McGlinchey isn’t overly concerned about forcing a second stoppage on the Englishman in his scheduled four rounder, he’s fully focused on impressing the televised audience and Hall of Fame promoter, Frank Warren.

“For me to go in there and get the win and impress over four rounds would be amazing,” said the former Oak Leaf ABC clubman.

“If the chance comes for a stoppage then I’ll try and get it but I’m not going in looking for a stoppage. It’s about getting the rounds and experience under my belt. I’ll take one round at a time.”

I’ve shared a stage with the likes of Paddy Barnes during our amateur days and one day I’ll be where they’re at now. It just gives you the drive to go further. Sean McGlinchey

Blackwell has shared the ring with several notable opponents including 2012 Olympic bronze medallist, Anthony Ogogo and three-weight Irish champion, Peter McDonagh.

McGlinchey has already pencilled in a date for his next fight next month but McGlinchey is hoping to ‘do a job’ on the Englishman to catch the eye of the ringside promoters.

“He’s had a load of fights with plenty of experience,” said the 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist. “He’s a durable fighter and I’m expecting a tough four rounds.

“I’ve seen he’s fought a lot of Irish prospects. He’s fought Afredo Meli so he’s been in with a lot of good fighters.

“He could have a fight lined up for the week after mine. For him to get stopped at the weekend would mean he’d be out for a full month. He’s living off these fights so will do everything for that not to happen. But I just want to impress and get a good win and I’ll be happy with that.”

So what can we expect tomorrow night?

“It’ll still be the same explosive Sean,” he said. “But I would say I’ll be more composed, relaxed and picking my shots better. Hopefully that shows on Saturday night.”

With his professional debut out of the way last month with a convincing 40:36 win over Josef Obselo at the Devenish, ‘Mummy’s Bhoy’ is hoping he can enjoy the experience a lot more on the ‘Battle of Belfast’ card.

It will be a packed bill at the Belfast venue as triple Olympian Paddy Barnes fights Silvio Oltenau for the WBO European flyweight belt.

McGlinchey, coached by former IBF world cruiserweight champion, Glenn McCrory, believes he’s got the perfect opportunity to showcase his skills.

“I’m feeling good and relaxed at the minute. I’ve a full 24 hours after the weigh-in to relax and enjoy the experience.

“I’ve been ticking over from the last show. I had a couple of days off and then went straight back into training. I’m feeling a lot fitter and more composed so I’m feeling good.

“The nerves will still be there before the fight. It;’s just about controlling the nerves and giving my best performance.

“Every fight is a world title fight in my eyes at the minute until I build my name. You’re only as good as your last fight so I have to go in and give a good performance.

“I reckon I will be on early enough on Saturday but BoxNation record all the fights so I it will be televised on the highlights show or somewhere.

“It’s good to be on the show and hopefully I impress, get the win and with Frank Warren and the rest looking at me, hopefully they’ll have me back on.

“That’s where the money is - these TV shows - so there’s a lot riding on another good performance.

“There’s a load of Irish talent on there. I’ve shared a stage with the likes of Paddy Barnes during the amateur days and one day I’ll be where they’re at now. It just gives you the drive to go further.”

With Carl Frampton announcing his Belfast ring return against Andres Gutierrez at the SSE Arena in a WBC world featherweight title eliminator on July 29th, McGlinchey is hopeful he can secure a place on the undercard, providing he puts on a good display this weekend.

“I want to be as active as possible. Frampton is making his comeback in Belfast and if I could get on that show I’d be delighted. If not it will probably be September before I’m out again.”

McGlinchey’s coach, McCrory is confident his fighter can do the business and make a stand out contribution to the Belfast show.

“I’ve got confidence is Sean’s ability and, for me, this fight would’ve been six rounds if we could have got it. I only want to stay at six for a couple of fights before we move up to eight. He’s just turned 25 years old and I want him to progress.

“A year and a half and then up to 10 rounds. He’s a mature man, a tough kid and has had good amateur experience. So I don’t want to hang about.”

Thanks

McGlinchey would like to thank the following sponsors for their continued support. Glenform Construction Ltd., Raemac Interior Systems, Granny Annies, Watches of Wales, Taxi Co., Signs Express and www.youririshshop.com