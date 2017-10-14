BOXING: Shane McGuigan admits he hasn’t spoken to Frampton since July

Shane McGuigan has admitted that he hasn’t spoken to Carl Frampton since ‘The Jackal’s’ Belfast homecoming fight against Anders Gutierrez was cancelled in July after the Mexican slipped while getting into the shower and suffered cuts to his face.

Frampton had also missed the featherweight limit the day before the ill-fated contest was cancelled amid rumours that all was not well in the camp.

Carl Frampton

The Belfast two weight World champion was once promoted and guided by Barry McGuigan - Shane’s father - but Frampton is now trained by Jamie Moore, advised by MTK Global and promoted by Frank Warren, who has put together a show at Belfast’s SSE Arena on November 18 in a bid to get his new charge back in action before what has been a terrible year for Frampton comes to an end.

The 30-year-old former WBA Super World featherweight holder, and IBF and WBA World Super bantamweight titlist faces Horacio Garcia over 10 rounds, his first action since a decision loss to Leo Santa Cruz at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas at the end of January.

McGuigan said to talkSPORT that they have made a complete break and spoke about how they had once enjoyed a close personal relationship.

“We had some amazing nights,” he said. “We haven’t talked since that dreaded night when Carl’s opponent fell in the shower.

“It’s a bit of a shame it had to end this way.

“That was Carl’s decision and I wish him all the best in the future.

“I was groomsman at his wedding and he was groomsman at mine, but people move on and people change, and that’s one of the reasons why Carl has made the decisions he’s made.”