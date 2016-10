Steven Ward will make his professional debut in Belfast on November 5.

Ward will fight on the undercard of Jamie Conlan’s Commonwealth title defence at the Titanic Exibition Centre.

And Ward can’t wait to get started.

“I always felt my amateur style would suit the professional game and we’ve been working throughout the summer to make the switch smoothly.

“Fight night can’t come quick enough and making my debut in Belfast makes it extra special” he said.