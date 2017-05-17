BOXING: Tommy McCarthy could face Mike Perez on June 10

Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy could be putting it all on the line at the SSE Arena in Belfast on June 10.

Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn - who is promotion the show - wants McCarthy to face former World Heavyweight title challenger Mike Perez and it seems McCarthy’s manager Pat Magee might be interested.

The Cuban has been in some serious training in recent weeks and has got himself down to the cruiserweight weight limit - while McCarthy will be looking to get back on track after losing in his last outing to Matty Askin in November.

On the bill in Belfast’s Ryan Burnett challenges for Lee Haskins’ IBF bantamweight title on what is an action packed card.

The undercard at present comprises of an Irish cruiserweight title fight between Luke Watkins and Ian Tims alongside appearances from Carl McDonald, Sean Magee, Feargal McCrory, Matt Wilton, Tyrone McCullagh, Paul Hyland Jr, James Tennyson, Padraig McCrory, and Paddy Gallagher.

Tickets for ‘Belfast Boy’ show cost £30, £40, £60, £100, and £150 (VIP), and can be bought from the boxers on the bill.