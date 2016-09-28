BOXING: Trainer believes Tyson Fury will return to ring early next year

Tyson Fury’s trainer believes the WBA and WBO heavyweight world champion will return to the ring early next year.

Fury was due to defend his belts against Wladimir Klitschko next month but has been declared medically unfit, postponing the rematch for a second time.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has since suggested that Fury’s career could be over, but that has been denied by the world champion’s trainer and uncle Peter Fury.

“Oh dear. Eddie is now a promoter, he’s a doctor, he’s a psychologist, psychiatrist all rolled into one and now he’s Team Fury family member as well because he knows Tyson so well,” Peter Fury told BaylorIC TV Boxing Channel.

“What can I really say to that. You’d have to be all those things rolled into one to make comments like that and for them to be remotely true.

“Our priority for Tyson is that he’s 100 per cent in a happy place. When he is the guy is dangerous.

“I don’t want to see him step one foot in that ring until I’ve got a 100 per cent Tyson Fury back, mentally and physically.

“Until that happens the best place is where he is - relaxing at home.

“It certainly won’t be this year now. It’ll probably be early next year that he’ll be back.”

Peter Fury said in a separate interview with iFL TV that his nephew was “at an all-time low” following a wave of negativity and allegations of doping against the 28-year-old.

‘’I think it’s a culmination of things,’’ he said.

“When he won the world title the way he was treated, he said to me: ‘I came back off the boat, I picked up the paper, I expected to be celebrated.’ Straight away, he said, the hate campaign started.

‘’He was complaining about it a lot but said: ‘Okay, we’ve got to accept it. I’ve won the world title and this is how I’m treated. There’s almost been a vendetta against me since I’ve won it.’

‘’On many occasions he’s asked: ‘What’s it for? Because if I’m not being credited for the work I’ve done and what I’ve achieved, why am I bothering?’”

Peter Fury added: ‘’There’s a lot to be answered for. It’s very disappointing for me because we’ve got a super talent here and he’s been driven underground with it, almost so he’s at breaking point.

’He is seeking help....basically nothing means anything.

’He’s at an all-time low. I think he’s always been a little up and down in the past, a bit volatile, always has been, but never like this.”