BOXING: Tyrone McCullagh has titles in his sights after Europa battle

Tyrone McCullagh (4-0) will look to get another win on his record when he takes to the ring in Belfast on October 8.

The hard hitting 26 year old will be looking to fight for titles in the coming months and because of thisn he will fight in a six rounder at the Europa Hotel.

He will fight the experienced EdwinTellez of Nicaragua at the Belfast venue.

And promoter Mark Dunlop expects big things from McCullagh in the coming months.

“With the super bantamweight division limited in numbers at the minute it would not surprise me to see Tyrone is a major title fight by the end of 2017 should his team keep him busy.

“He certainly has the amateur pedigree to take a short cut to the top, but he has to deliver at the Europa against a tough opponentm” added Dunlop

The card is headlined by Belfast Lightweight Paul Hyland Jnr versus Felix Lora.

The bill also features Feargal McCrory, Ronnie Clark, Jay Byrne, Carl McDonald, Iam Timms and Gary Sweeney.

Tickets priced £35.00 (Unreserved) at Tel 07598018868 Email: mark@mhdpromotions.com or contact the boxers on the bill.

And Tyson Fury’s trainer believes the WBA and WBO heavyweight world champion will return to the ring early next year.

Fury was due to defend his belts against Wladimir Klitschko next month but has been declared medically unfit, postponing the rematch for a second time.

“Our priority for Tyson is that he’s 100 per cent in a happy place. When he is the guy is dangerous.

“I don’t want to see him step one foot in that ring until I’ve got a 100 per cent Tyson Fury back, mentally and physically. Until that happens the best place is where he is - relaxing at home.”