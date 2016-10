Belfast’s welterweight Tyrone McKenna (11-0-1) will face Sean Creagh (4-0) for the Celtic title on a show in Belfast on November 5.

And Tyrone is excited to be back out in front of his home support

challenging for a title.

“It’s going to be a huge night of boxing and I’m delighted to be part of it.

“There’s nowhere quite like Belfast and I can’t wait. I was pleased with my performance in Birmingham and I’m fully confident of winning my first professional title on November 5,” he added.