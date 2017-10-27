BOXING: Belfast celebration for double World champion Ryan Burnett

A homecoming celebration for Ryan Burnett – the first Irish boxer to win a unified world bantamweight champion - will take place at the City Hall on Monday.

The event will be a chance for local fans to show their appreciation and support for the Belfast fighter who attributes his success to his Belfast boxing roots.

The event will be hosted by Lord Mayor Nuala McAllister and will run from 1pm – 2pm in the Great Hall, inside Belfast City Hall.

Ryan will be accompanied by the Lord Mayor, his fiancee Lara Milner and the Burnett family, along with MHD Promotions boxers, James Tennyson and Paul Hyland Jnr, who successfully defended their titles as part Saturday night’s fantastic feast for boxing at the SSE Arena.

The celebratory event will allow fans to hear about Ryan’s extraordinary achievement and his continuing ambitions.

Belfast’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Nuala McAllister, said: “Belfast wants pay tribute to a boxer who has shown amazing fortitude, strength and determination to reach his life time goal of becoming a world champion.

“Ryan is yet another fantastic role model for his sport and shows what can be achieved through hard-work and focus.

“North Belfast is buzzing with his win, the entirety of Belfast is buzzing. I’ve seen so many people get out of their cars and shops to shake his hand and offer congrats- everyone is so delighted for him- what an achievement!

“Ryan will join an elite list of world champion sporting ambassadors of my home city and at Monday’s event, people can pay their own well-deserved tribute to a true son of Belfast.”

Mark Dunlop, on behalf Ryan Burnett’s management team and Matchroom Boxing adsed: “What Ryan has achieved in just 18 fights, and at the age of 25, is phenomenal.His unified world championship achievement really shows what a special talent he is and we know that by this time next year Ryan Burnett will be a global boxing superstar.”

Downloadable free to access public tickets for Monday’s event are limited and can be accessed through Visit Belfast’s website at www.visitbelfast.com.