BOXING: Conrad Cummings ready for Devenish showdown

Conrad Cummings will return to the ring in Belfast on December 1.

The Coalisland middleweight will fight on the Ginley Promotions show at the Devenish Complex

It will see Cummings return to the ring for the first time since March when he won the WBO European middleweight title after beating Gogi Knezevic.

The 26-year-old was present at the Frampton Reborn bill where good friend Carl Frampton earned a points win over Horacio Garcia.

And Cummings says that bill got his blood flowing.

“Carl asked me to walk him into the ring, which was a real honour, and it gave me an itch to get back in the ring myself,” he said.

“I’m buzzing to get back in there. I’m really eager to get back because I’ve been training for most of the year without a fight.”

Tyrone McCullagh, Philip Sutcliffe Jnr, Steve Collins, Ian Tims, Paddy Gallagher, Alfredo Meli, Anthony Upton, Taylor McGoldrick and Padraig McCrory will feature on the packed bill at the Belfast venue.