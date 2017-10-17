BOXING: James Tennyson is looking forward to showdown with Darren Traynor

James Tennyson is delighted he will finally get to grips with Darren Traynor at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

Tennyson will defend his WBA International Super-Featherweight title against Traynor and the Belfast fighter says the two of them meeting has taken longer than expected.

“We were actually supposed to be fighting around two years ago and we had a look at him at that point.

“He is the type of fighter that likes to come forward. He is quick with his hands and he’s a good fast puncher with a good work-rate.

“I would imagine come fight night he’s going to come forward and try to push me back so that will just suit me lovely, I am looking forward to it.”

And Tennyson believes their two styles will gel and the encounter could be fight of the night.

“Hopefully, it’s been said before that this has the potential to be a cracking fight and it depends on who wants it most on the night. I wouldn’t like to say how it’s going to go but it’s certainly got the makings of being a potential show stealer.”

Hard hitting Tennyson has a KO ratio of 71%but he says he has more to his game than that.

“To be fair I never really go into a fight thinking about my power and I have prepared for a good 10 round fight.

“I’ll be going in there feeling sharp and if the opportunity presents itself then, of course, I’ll pounce on it but I never actually go in looking for it.

“My trainer Tony Dunlop and I have got a few wee plans set out for fight night but we will just go in and see how things take off and that’s when we’ll know what route we are going to take but one thing’s for sure we’re set and we’re ready to rock.”

Also on the bill Paul Hyland Jnr defends his IBF European Lightweight title against Stephen Ormond.

Tommy McCarthy, Super-Lightweight Tyrone McKenna, Lightweights Joe Fitzpatrick and Gary Cully and Super-Featherweight Feargal McCrory also feature.

Tickets are on sale from the SSE Arena Belfast at www.ssearenabelfast.com (ticket price includes inside charge).