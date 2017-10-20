BOXING: Ryan Burnett glad to have Adam Booth in his corner for unification fight

Ryan Burnett is sure he has the right man in his corner for Saturday night’s massive unification fight at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Burnett will take on Zhanat Zhakiyanov for the IBF and WBA Bantamweight World titles and the Belfast boy is glad coach Adam Booth will be calling the shots at ringside.

“I am prepared. There is no better man to have in your corner than Adam Booth.

“We have done everything perfect during the training camp so I will go into that ring very confident, able to deal with anything put in front of me.

“I know what to expect from Zhanat. But I am also prepared to deal with anything that happens in the ring.

“I am just really looking forward to wrapping another belt around my shoulder.

“To have two belts would be fantastic, and to be the only unified champion in the division would be special.

“Since I won the IBF belt I pushed my fiancé to the side and the belt sleeps beside me now.

“I will have to squeeze another one in after Saturday night.”

Comparisons have been made with two weight world champion Carl Frampton and Burnett but he is having none of it.

“I don’t worry about what people think. That’s up to the media and whoever else to come up with rankings. I won’t really have an opinion on something like that, because when I do then someone else has a different opinion. My focus is on fighting, and I will let you guys worry about things like that.”