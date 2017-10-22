BOXING: Ryan Burnett wants more titles says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn is sure Ryan Burnett is focusing on more World titles after unifying the Bantamweight title on Saturday night.

The IBF champion came through 12 hard rounds against treak tough Zhanat Zhakiyanov at Belfast’s SSE Arena on Saturday night to earn a unanimous decision to claim his opponent’s WBA ‘Super’ belt.

And Hearn believes that Burnett will now take on the bantmweight division’s other beltholders.

“He has built a fortress here in Belfast,” he said.

“He is the unified champion of the world and he’s done remarkably well.

“A lot of praise has to go to Adam Booth whose game plan was outstanding.

“We want to come back here in February or March and try and pick up the other belts in the division

“You’ve got some great champs in the division, Jamie McDonnell is fighting Liborio Solis in Monaco in a few weeks, you’ve got Paul Butler watching this at home and also Zolani Tete who is a great champion.

“The WBC is also vacant at the minute and Ryan wants to pick them all up. For now though, he deserves a lot of credit,” he told Sky Sports.