BOXING: Tennyson and Hyland head for Europa Hotel on February 3

James Tennyson and Paul Hyland jnr will feature on a bill at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on February 3.

After a fantastic year in which Tennyson became WBA International Champion which he successfully defended against Scotland’s Darren Traynor in a victory that catapulted him to number four in the WBA world ratings.

Paul Hyland Jnr the IBF European Lightweight Champion will make is return to action after his title defence against Stephen Ormond.

Featherweight Stevie Quinn Jnr will return to action along with Joe Fitzpatrick .

“Its good to get the boys out as often as possible and the Europa set up makes it very exciting, accessible and affordable for all boxing fans.

“We are keeping the tickets prices the same as this year. Its a top class card and expect to sell out again,” said promoter Mark Dunlop

Tickets: £35.00 unreserved, £45.00 reserved ringside £75.00 VIP ringside including 4 course meal. Tel. 0044 7712 473905