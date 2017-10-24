BOXING: Tommy McCarthy added to Carl Frampton undercard

Cruiserweight Tommy McCarthy has been signed-up for next month’s Carl Frampton bill.

The Belfast fighter will fight on the ‘Frampton Reborn’ undercard at the SSE Arena on November 18 after his first round stoppage of Peter Hegyes at the weekend.

As well as the Frampton clash on the bill - Jamie Conlan will challenge Jerwin Ancajas for the IBF Super-flyweight title.

McCarthy is glad to be back out again after winning on the Ryan Burnett card at the same Belfast venue.

“It’s great to be on another big show in my city and even more special to be on the same bill as my good friends Carl Frampton, Jamie Conlan and Paddy Barnes.

“It’s going to be an amazing atmosphere! I can’t wait!

“And it was an absolute thrill to be back in the ring on Saturday night even for only one round.

“I hadn’t had a fight in months after losing on my last outing.

“I was punching hard and fast while I was in camp. As soon as I found my opponent’s target it was all over.”

Belfast’s Lewis Crocker is also on the bill and he is delighted to be on Frampton’s first fight at home since Chris Avalos in 2015.

“Carl is a people person. He’s not cocky or big-headed, even after everything he has won,” Crocker said.

“He is a two weight world champion and Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year.

“He could be forgiven for being cocky or arrogant, but he’s not. Everyone loves him.

“It’s great to be involved in the Frampton Reborn bill. We are both promoted by Frank Warren so hopefully there are more big nights ahead.

“We are both with MTK as well who are building a great stable, from prospects to big stars like Carl. It is exciting times.

“This is the biggest boxing bill to come to Belfast, from what I cam remember anyway. And to be on a Carl Frampton undercard is brilliant. I am delighted to be on it.”

Other local fighters Marco McCullough and Steven Ward are also on the bill.

And Zolani Tete will defend his WBO Bantamweight title on the bill against Siboniso Gonya.