Carl Frampton backs Joshua to ‘seek, destroy and win’ against Klitschko

Carl Frampton has tipped Anthony Joshua to see off Wladimir Klitschko and retain the IBF heavyweight title.

The two square off in London on Saturday night in what promises to be a captivating bout in front of thousands of fans at a packed Wembley Stadium.

The 41-year-old Ukrainian represents a significant step up in class of opponent for Joshua, but Frampton is backing the man mountain from Watford to deliver in style.

The Jackal tweeted: “Changed my mind a few times but I think @anthonyfjoshua will go on a seek and destroy mission, win, and become the global face of boxing.”

Joshua has a perfect professional record with 18 wins from 18 fights, all of which have been staged in Great Britain. Since defeating American Charles Martin in April 2016 to win the IBF crown, the 27-year-old has retained the belt twice.

MORE: Klitschko dismisses suggestions of delaying tactics to upset Joshua

But Klitschko is determined to win back the title he lost to Tyson Fury in 2015. He never got the chance to get back in the ring with Fury but he now has the opportunity to rack up win number 65 of 69 professional bouts.

Carl Frampton

The fight will be screened on Sky Sports Box Office and is due to begin at 10.10pm.