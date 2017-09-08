Carl Frampton insists there is no chance of him working again with Barry McGuigan’s Cyclone Promotions.

The former two-weight World champion had been managed by McGuigan since 2009.

But Frampton split with the promoter and former World champion last month.

Frampton has also been trained by McGuigan’s son Shane for most of his professional career.

Frampton, who was attending the Oscar Knox Charity Golf Day at Fortwilliam in Belfast yesterday, said he would not be going back to Cyclone Promotions and declared he was a “free agent”.

“At this point in time, it’s done. I’m a free agent,” Frampton told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

“I want to take a little bit more control. I want the big fights.

“I had some memorable nights with Cyclone (Promotions) and I did have some big fights but I’m 30 and at the stage of my career where I have a couple of years left.

“I just felt it was the perfect time for me to move on.”

Asked if his split with Cyclone Promotions had been amicable, Frampton replied: “I can’t really say too much about that.

“I want to say that I thank the McGuigans for everything they have done for me.

“We always had a good relationship but at this point, I’m just thinking about the future and moving on.”

Earlier this week Frampton announced Jamie Moore as his new trainer and he now expects to link up with a new promoter “very soon” and wants to be back in the ring fighting again by the end of this year.

The former world super-bantamweight and featherweight champion was supposed to have his first contest since his defeat by Leo Santa Cruz last January against another Mexican Andres Gutierrez in late July.

However, the Belfast bout was postponed at the 11th hour after Gutierrez injured himself while slipping in his hotel room shower.

Hours before that, Frampton had weighed in one pound overweight for the contest although it was still scheduled to go ahead before Gutierrez’s mishap.

“I would like to get out (fight) before the end of the year. The promoters I have been talking to all know that,” added the Belfast man.

“I want to fight at Windsor Park (next summer) as well. If they can deliver that fight before the end of this year and a Windsor Park fight next summer, then they are halfway to getting there.”

Leo Santa Cruz’s victory over Frampton in Las Vegas avenged the Northern Irishman’s New York win in July 2016.

Frampton revealed that the big fight that he really wants is a third contest with Santa Cruz.