Carl Frampton: ‘The Jackal’ settles red or brown sauce sausage roll debate

Northern Ireland boxing champion, Carl Frampton, has settled the age old arguement over which kind of sauce should accompany a sausage roll.

In an interesting and humorous question and answer session with fans on Twitter on Wednesday, Frampton revealed he likes red sauce with his sausage rolls and we are not going to argue with the W.B.A. featherweight champ.

Frampton, who is currently in Los Angeles, asked fans to send him questions over social media site, Twitter and what unfolded was hilarious.

Fan, Stephen Magee, asked Frampton if he had chose between putting red or brown sauce on a sausage roll which one would he go for?

Frampton replied: “Red. Brown sauce on a bacon sandwich though.”

Frampton also revealed his favourite fish and chip shop is the Moyola on the Limestone Road in Belfast and that if his children told him they wanted to be a boxer he would tell them to “wise up”.

Carl Frampton. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Click here to read the entire Carl Frampton Q&A session with fans.

Frampton next fight is a re-match against Léo Santa Cruz in the M.G.M. Grand in Las Vegas at the end of January.