Carl Frampton will beat Leo Santa Cruz in rematch says Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley

Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley is sure Carl Frampton has Leo Santa Cruz’s ‘number’ before they meet in a possible rematch later this year.

Belfast fighter Frampton dethroned Santa Cruz in New York at the end of July and it seems a rematch for the WBA Featherweight World title will take place in Las Vegas or New York before Christmas.

And McAuley believes that ‘The Jackal’ has too much bite for the Mexican.

“Carl has his measure and his number. I am sure that if they meet again Carl will win the fight.

“And to be honest if I had been Santa Cruz I would have sacked my team for taking the fight in the first place.

“If it had been me I would not have fought Carl until I really had to. There were mad to take the fight and if I had been Santa Cruz I would have said to the idea of fighting Frampton ‘no, are you guys crazy?’

“Carl has his number and I see him winning the rematch - and he could even stop him this time,” added the former IBF Flyweight World Champion.

And McAuley says there will be demons inside Santa Cruz’s head after losing his unbeaten record to Frampton.

“His confidence will have suffered as Frampton was just too good for him. He will also know that Frampton hits very hard and that Carl can hurt him.

“Trust me these things go through your head. When some guy hits you hard, you go into defence mode and you become very wary,

“And Santa Cruz throws loads of punches and that leaves him open to counters and he will know that Carl will catch him.

“Frampton is a very intelligent boxer and he has the ability to just lift his game just slightly above the guy he is fighting. When he fights someone really good, we will see something very special from him,” he added.