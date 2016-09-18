Chris Eubank Jr gives up British middleweight title

Chris Eubank Jr has relinquished his British middleweight title, the fighter’s management team announced on Saturday.

The British Boxing Board of Control was notified after Eubank Jr suffered an elbow injury during sparring in preparation for his second title defence against Tommy Langford on October 22 in Cardiff. The fight has now been called off and a rescheduled date is yet to be announced.

The British Boxing Board of Control may look to authorise a fight for the vacant belt between Langford and another contender.

Eubank Jr’s management released a statement which read: “Chris Eubank Jr suffered a severe injury sparring against a 14 stone opponent two days ago. The injury was assessed and confirmed by a doctor on Friday 16th September, who works with the British Boxing Board of Control.

“The unforeseeable future puts us in a position where we have to allow the remaining contenders the ability to earn a living and, more importantly, prevent the promoter incurring any further costs before a press conference takes place as they had reminded the Eubank Management team that this was the highest purse bid they had secured.

“The severe injury to Chris Jr’s elbow follows an ongoing injury which has been a recurring issue for the last 18 months.

“This allows Chris Eubank Jr, and his management, the opportunity to relinquish the title which provides all contenders the right to earn a living and fight amongst their equal calibre of competitors.”

The 26-year-old son of former world champion Chris Eubank, who turns 27 on Sunday, claimed the title with a 10th-round technical knockout over Nick Blackwell in March before successfully defending against Tom Doran in June.

Despite the injury announcement, Langford accused Eubank Jr of pulling out of the fight without a sufficiently good reason, writing on Twitter: “extremely disappointed with @ChrisEubankJr time waster! Total disrespect to the sport. Looking 4 a way out as soon as I was mandated!”