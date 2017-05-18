Conor McGregor claims he has signed a deal to fight Floyd Mayweather

Irish U.F.C. star, Conor McGregor, claims he has signed a "record breaking deal" to fight, Floyd Mayweather, in the boxing ring.

In a statement to the MacLife.com, McGregor said: "It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management.

“The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

U.F.C. President Dana White, also confirmed that McGregor had agreed his part of the deal to fight Mayweather.

“The McGregor side is done,” White said.. “I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now.

“I’m not saying the fight will happen, but I’ve got one side done, now it’s time to work on the other. If we can come to a deal with Haymon and Mayweather, the fight’s going to happen.”