Conor McGregor to face Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205

Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon on November 12, moving up a weight to take on Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

'Notorious' McGregor last month avenged his loss to Nate Diaz, the featherweight champion moving up to lightweight.

The bout will take place at Madison Square Garden, with Irishman McGregor looking to become the first two-weight world champion in UFC history, on the first card to be staged in New York for 20 years.

"This is the fight the fans wanted," UFC president Dana White told ESPN.

American Alvarez has won 24 of his 28 fights.