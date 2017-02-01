The Northern Cricket Union is offering a major sponsorship as one of the longest partnerships between business and local sport winds down.

The sponsorship is for the Union’s Premier and Senior Leagues, which have been supported by Ulster Bank for over 20 years.

Ulster Bank said a review of its commitment to the community had highlighted new priorities but has announced that it will continue to support schools’ cricket throughout the province.

Sean Murphy, managing director of branch banking of Ulster Bank, said: “The bank has been proud to have played a part in the excellent progress local cricket has made over the past couple of decades.

“It is to be hoped that the young players of today will continue this progress and, therefore, Ulster Bank is pleased to renew its sponsorship of the Ulster Schools’ Cup.”

The NCU’s chairman, Alan Waite, said local cricket was deeply indebted to Ulster Bank for its commitment down the years.

He said: “The bank has been a generous and enthusiastic supporter and the Union is most grateful. We understand that priorities change and it says much for the bank’s long-standing backing that it continues to lend its name to schools’ cricket.

“Such is the development and higher profile enjoyed by the sport, we will hope to attract new sponsors for the senior game in the near future.”

The sponsorship covers the four sections of the NCU Premier and Senior Leagues involving 37 clubs throughout Antrim, Armagh, Down and parts of Tyrone.