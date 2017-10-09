Cricket: Academy and Cliftonville ‘vote to merge’

Members of Academy and Cliftonville cricket clubs have reportedly approved plans to merge.

The NCU clubs, who were both relegated from Section One last season, had been expected to hold separate votes on the merger proposal.

A source told the News Letter that members of both clubs had met and agreed to back the plans.

If the merger is formalised, the clubs will follow in the footsteps of Donaghcloney and Millpark, who merged last year and became Donaghcloney Mill.

The move was a real success on the pitch, with the new club finishing third in Section One, with 11 victories from 18 league matches. Their second eleven won the Intermediate Cup and thirds scooped the Minor Qualifying Cup.

Both Academy and Cliftonville enjoyed tough seasons on the pitch. Academy were cut adrift at the bottom of the table, winning just two of their 18 league matches. Cliftonville, despite boasting several cricketers with Premier League experience, also went down, finishing four points adrift of safety.

A source at the NCU said the union had yet to be formally notified of any merger.

More details could emerge during Monday night’s NCU annual general meeting