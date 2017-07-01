CRICKET: Andrew Balbirnie ruled out of Ireland Wolves game against Gloucester

Andrew Balbirnie has been ruled out of the Ireland Wolves match next week against Gloucestershire Seconds.

The Pembroke man has a glut strain which he aggravated playing for Leinster Lightning in the recent Hanley Energy Championship match against NW Warriors at Oak Hill.

“It’s not too serious but we prefer to have him 100% for the match against Scotland A the following week,” said Wolves coach Pete Johnston.

“Jack Tector will now captain the side in Gloucester, while we’ve called up John Anderson into the squad to replace Andrew.”

IRELAND WOLVES SQUADS

Gloucester July 4-6 at Rockhampton CC

Jack Tector (capt), John Anderson, Peter Chase, David Delany, Jacob Mulder, James McCollum, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Nathan Smith, Sean Terry, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Scotland July 11-14 at Claremont Road, YMCA

Andrew Balbirnie (capt), John Anderson, Peter Chase, David Delany, Ed Joyce, Jacob Mulder, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Nathan Smith, Jack Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

MCC YC July 26-28 at Southgate CC

Andrew Balbirnie (capt), John Anderson, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, Niall O’Brien, James Shannon, Nathan Smith, Sean Terry, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young.