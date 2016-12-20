CRICKET: Andrew White agrees coaching role with Ireland

Andrew White has been appointed as a Specialist Coach for Ireland’s tour of the UAE in January, where they will take part in the eight-nation Desert T20.

The former Irish international will continue in a specialist coaching role after the tour working alongside the National Academy programme.

White won 232 caps for Ireland between 2000 and 2014, scoring 4560 runs and taking 125 wickets.

The 36 year-old is relishing the opportunity to help Ireland’s current and future internationals saying: “’I was naturally delighted to be asked to travel with the squad to Dubai at the start of the year and hopefully I can add something in what is an important tournament for Ireland.

“Ultimately it will be a great opportunity for me to learn from a coaching and medical team that I have the utmost respect for.

“I am also looking forward to working with the players in the National Academy and excited at the prospect of the opportunities and challenges that lie before them.”

Ireland Head Coach John Bracewell welcomed White’s involvement saying: “What great news to have Andrew available for the role for the Desert T20. As a selector, specialist batting coach and former Irish international his experience and contribution on the trip will be invaluable.

“We used former international Ryan Eagleson as a bowling consultant in La Manga recently and the Provincial head coaches have all joined the Irish side over the last year.

“It all adds to the depth of coaching talent in Ireland who are all more than capable of providing specialist expertise.”

Bracewell and the squad have just returned from a skills training camp at the European Cricket Performance Centre at La Manga in Spain.

A 16-man T20 and ODI squad will return there in early February for another camp, followed by a preparation camp in the UAE from February 23rd.

As part of that camp, the Ireland team will play the UAE in two ODI matches, before heading to Greater Noida in India for a 28-day tour in which they face Afghanistan in three T20I’s, five ODI’s and the ICC InterContinental Cup match.

Ireland currently top the ICC InterContinental Cup table, with a maximum 80 points from four matches, 19 points ahead of Afghanistan in second place. The winners of the competition will take part in the Test Challenge against the lowest ranked Full Member with Test status for the victors.